Western Kentucky Author, Jordan Wilson, Discusses His New Book ‘Jesus >Drugs: The Only War Won by Surrender’

Who is Jordan Wilson?

Jordan Wilson is the Development Director at Friends of Sinners, a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills.

He is married to Kayley and they have a three-year-old son Knox and one-year-old daughter Lemon. He is also the Youth Director at His Church in Henderson. Published author Jesus > Drugs: The Only War Won by Surrender.

Jordan wrote his story to give people hope and to let them know that through Jesus Christ, you can heal and recover from an addiction. While experiencing the pain of a knee injury, Jordan started abusing pain pills, sometimes as many as twenty pills a day. He began dealing drugs and then began doing meth.

He was in and out of jail and rehab from 2012 thru 2016. He was even kicked out of the Friends of Sinners program. While attending a church revival in central Kentucky, a Pastor pointed Jordan out of 200 people and told him, "God told me that you are going to write a book, your story." This caught Jordan's attention. Jordan began celebrating sobriety in 2016.

After much procrastination, Jordan decided to write his testimony. In his book, Jordan testifies to the saving grace of Jesus Christ. He takes his readers on a journey into his life as a drug addict and the challenges he faced. There is always a silver lining to our stories when we include Jesus Christ as the author and perfecter of our Faith!

How to Buy Jesus>Drugs

Jordan's book is available on Amazon.

Reviews

Here are some of the reviews people are leaving about how remarkable this book really is.

Tonya Smith

5.0 de 5 s tars Divinely inspirational. Must read!!!

The entire work is such a remarkable testament to God’s powers of redemption and restoration. His presence and hand of protection is evident in each chapter. Nearing the conclusion, it was amazing to connect the dots of God’s plan and begin to see the culmination of it all. Seemingly everything the author recounted as disastrous turned out to be God, in His sovereignty, positioning him for growth and preparation ultimately to land him exactly where God intended him to be all along. janet woods 5.0 de 5 stars This read inspired and prompted action in my life. The author took an honest approach to present his life story. He was forthwith whether it was good, bad, or ugly. Much of the life of drugs and crime Is representative of a revolving door, unless of course one totally gives their life to Christ. I love the title or the sub title The way to win the war is to surrender. We want a family member who faces these same challenges to read this book and be encouraged. Thank you Jordan. Furthermore, we say thank you to God for His intervention in the lives of countless substance abusers.

Donate a Book to an Inmate

You can also donate a book to an inmate by donating to Jordan's GoFundMe.

My goal is to put a copy of the book "Jesus > Drugs" into every correctional facility in the United States. In the year 2021, drug overdose deaths reached record-breaking numbers of over 100,000 people. One in 5 people who are currently incarcerated are in for a drug offense. The American criminal justice system holds almost 2.3 million people in 1,833 state prisons, 110 federal prisons, 1,772 juvenile correctional facilities, 3,134 local jails, 218 immigration detention facilities, and 80 Indian Country jails as well as in military prisons, civil commitment centers, state psychiatric hospitals, and prisons in the U.S. territories. This is a total of 7,147 facilities that we want to give a copy of this book. I know what it’s like to sit in jail and feel hopeless. I remember thinking I would die in addiction. Then I met Jesus. He saved me. He changed me. I am truly set free from addiction and I want to share the gospel to the ends of the earth! This will take a miracle to happen but we serve the God of miracles! I believe that there are individuals, churches and businesses with the means to make this happen. This is not for personal gain or attention. This is to spread the gospel. Will you join me?

Hear Jordan's Interview

Hear my interview with Jordan right here!