FOS Jordan Wilson (Shaped by Faith)

Coming up this week on Shaped by Faith...

Jordan Wilson the Development Director for Friends of Sinners.

FOS is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills.

Jordan shares his testimony of inspiration and hope. He is a living example of Genesis 50:20. "You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives."

Tune in LIVE to Shaped by Faith on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.