FREE Christian Music Concert & Event in Chautauqua Park This Saturday

Friends of Sinners Recovery Program will be hosting their annual Unchained concert at Chautauqua Park this Saturday and it's completely FREE to the public!

WHAT IS FOS?

Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills.

AN ANNUAL EVENT

This is the fourteenth year for the event and it offers something for the whole family. The day begins with a benefit motorcycle ride, worship, concessions, and a huge Silent Auction that will open at 11 a.m.

WHAT'S GOING TO BE AVAILABLE IN THE SILENT AUCTION?

Angel here and you all know I love to shop. Every year they host Unchained and the Silent Auction I walk away with some of the most awesome items.

Here is the list of Silent Auction Items:

Children’s cat necklace with matching barrette, two sets of earrings

$200 photo session with William putt

Gift card Reid's Orchard

Rural King gift card $50

Four tickets to Magic House

Cracker Barrell Gift Card $25

Two tickets to Theatre workshop of Owensboro

Asylum tattoo Gift Car $200

Two Blitz Boutique Gift Box

Shaka tattoo Gift Card $200

Malco Theatre 8 tickets

Drakes Restaurant Gift Card $50

Just Ride-Oil change

Jiffy Lube – Oil change

Moonlite BBQ cookbook

TownePlace Suites one night stay

Limos by Knight

Boutique 54 – t-shirt

Panthers Den gift set – shirt, blanket and four cups

Custom home décor sign – Go Away

El Braceros Gift Card $20

Beckman tire Gift Card $50

East end barbershop – haircut or shave

Steph Boling – headquarters Gift Card $25

Gary’s Drive-In $25

Meijer’s Gift Card $100

Cheddars Gift Card $50 and ten free chips and queso coupons

Klutch – haircut and hair gel

Rayelle Collection Gift Card $100

Tropical café Gift Card $50

Harold’s Dry Cleaning Gift Card $40

Old Hickory Meal

Ben Hawes – two free green fees

Soul Healing Massage

Nikos Bakery Gift Card $25

Wall décor and candle

Crockpot

Bella Regazza Mystery Box

Burger King Gift Card 25 and two free whoppers and two free frozen drinks

Blitz salon haircut by Pelaiah

Patriot Getaways – 3-day 2-night stay at deluxe vacation cabin

Church painting

Car drawing

Do Over Décor and Boutique gift bag

Other activities include games, inflatables, concessions, and testimonies from the Friends of Sinner's clients.

All are invited to attend!

