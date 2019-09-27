Drugmakers Recall Generic Zantac Over Cancer Concerns
If you're like me and you suffer from heartburn and indigestion, you are most likely familiar with Zantac and similar products. And if you're like me, you're all about saving some money by using the generic versions of medications. If that's the case, you'll want to pay attention to this particular recall.
The FDA recently announced that small amounts of a probable carcinogen has been found in the generic versions of Zantac and other forms of ranitidine sold at Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid. Now Apotex Corp. is voluntarily recalling those tablets as a precaution.
The FDA has provided all of the recall information HERE.