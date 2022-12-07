Delicious Dessert Auction Brings in Big Bucks for Cancer Pathways Midwest in Evansville

What is Cancer Pathways Midwest?

Let's start by answering the most basic question - what is Cancer Pathways Midwest? You might instantly know when I tell you it was known for many years as Gilda's Club. If you're still not sure, allow me to elaborate. Cancer Pathways Midwest is an organization in Evansville that delivers individualized support and resources to anyone impacted by cancer. This is done by offering a welcoming space that provides psychosocial support, healing, validation, empowerment, and solace to anyone impacted by cancer. Of course, Cancer Pathways Midwest offers all of these services at no cost - and in order to do that, they must continue to raise funds.

A Delicious Fundraising Event

2022 marked the return of one of Cancer Pathways Midwest's most fun and unique fundraisers - the Ugly Christmas Sweater Dinner & Dessert Auction, which had been on hiatus for the past couple of years. In all my years of promoting and hosting charity events, I still have never seen another organization do a dessert auction. Maybe that will change when you see how much moolah was raised this year.

The annual dessert auction is pretty much just like it sounds - here's how it works. Cancer Pathways Midwest secures a bunch of delicious desserts - some by professional bakers, and some by everyday folks like you and me. During the auction, the tables of guests must pool their money and decide how much they are willing to bid throughout the night. Here's the rub - there is one less dessert than there are tables, meaning one table will be left out. You don't want to be THAT table, right?

You Paid How Much for That Cake?

This year's auction was, far and away, the most successful. A couple of the desserts - the White Chocolate Amaretto Raspberry, and the Raspberry Champagne Cake - had a top bid of $1,000. Together, the 14 desserts on the auction block brought in a total of $7,800! Even more donations came in throughout the night, and when it was all said and done, over $12,000 was raised for Cancer Pathways Midwest!

We managed to grab pictures of some of those pricey pastries. See what you missed out on below, and plan on joining us for next year's dessert auction.

