Cancer Pathways Midwest Moving Fundraiser to December Due to Indiana COVID Numbers

I love dessert and dressing up so I was really looking forward to the 'Mardi Party' that Cancer Pathways Midwest planned for Fat Tuesday (March 1, 2022). Instead of looking for a cool masquerade mask, I will now be looking for an ugly Christmas sweater, and I have around eight months to get ready.

The Fat Tuesday Marti Party fundraiser for Cancer Pathways Midwest has been postponed until December, and will now have an Ugly Sweater theme. This is all because of Evansville and the Tri-State's high COVID-19 numbers.

From Cancer Pathways Midwest:

It's always something! With crazy covid numbers staying high, we are turning our Mardi Party into an Ugly Sweater Extravaganza on December 1st! Join us for a night of ugly sweaters (with a prize for the ugliest sweater), a decadent dessert auction, and plenty of laughs. You have plenty of time to find the UGLIEST sweater- start hunting, and save the date!

Executive Director, Melanie Atwood says this is the second time they have attempted an in-person fundraiser since the pandemic began. The Mari Parti was a revision of their Good, Bad, & Ugly Dinner & Dessert Auction that is usually held in December.

New Event Details:

Get ready to drink, eat, and be ugly! Join us for our Ugly Sweater Dinner & Dessert auction. Buy a ticket or a table and get ready to bid on some seriously decadent desserts. Ugly Christmas sweaters look better when we wear them together.

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Bally's Evansville Walnut Room (421 NW Riverside Drive)

6:00 PM-8:30 PM

Individual tickets are $40 (include a meal and 5 beads for Heads/Tails game) and a table for 8 is $400 (including a meal, one signature drink, and 5 beads for Heads/Tails game per person).

Special Thanks:

Food Sponsor: VPS Architecture

Emcees: Bobby and Liberty from The MY Morning Show on MY 105.3 WJLT.

Venue: Bally's Evansville

What is Cancer Pathways Midwest?

Cancer Pathways Midwest is still a new name in Evansville, but for the past nine years, we've known them as Gilda's Club. This nonprofit organization is a huge asset to our community, providing support, education, counseling, and so much more to those fighting cancer and everyone around them.

Cancer Pathways Midwest offers individualized support and resources to anyone impacted by cancer. The services to their members are free thanks to the support of the community.

CANCER PATHWAYS MIDWEST

5740 Vogel Rd.

Evansville, IN 47715

P: 812-402-8667

F: 812-401-6337

support@cancerpathwaysmidwest.org

Survivor's Day 2022

Save the date: June 5, 2022, at Eykamp Scout Center rain or shine!

Cancer Pathways Midwest Golf Scramble

Save the date: May 2, 2022, Evansville Country Club

