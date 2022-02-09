Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras as the French call it will be here soon. It's basically the day to eat all the things before Ash Wednesday and Lent begin. Let's be honest though, even if you aren't religious, Fat Tuesday is a good enough reason for a party, and boy do we have one planned for you!

Cancer Pathways Midwest didn't have the opportunity to host their annual Good, Bad, & Ugly Dinner & Dessert Auction in December. So, for 2022, they will combine the deliciousness of decadent desserts and the fun of Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday for a big Mardi Party.

This will be as close to a real New Orleans-style party as you can get in Evansville while raising money for Cancer Pathways Midwest. Yes, there will be beads...To play the always exciting heads or tales game. We want to see those wild and wacky masquerades too. You could win a prize for the most outlandish mask!

Event Details:

Marti Party - Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Bally's Evansville Walnut Room (421 NW Riverside Drive)

6:00 PM-8:30 PM

Individual tickets are $40 (include a meal and 5 beads for Heads/Tails game) and a table for 8 is $400 (including a meal, one signature drink, and 5 beads for Heads/Tails game per person).

Special Thanks:

Food Sponsor: VPS Architecture

Emcees: Bobby and Liberty from The MY Morning Show on MY 105.3 WJLT.

Venue: Bally's Evansville

What is Cancer Pathways Midwest?

Cancer Pathways Midwest is still a new name in Evansville, but for the past nine years, we've known them as Gilda's Club. This nonprofit organization is a huge asset to our community, providing support, education, counseling, and so much more to those fighting cancer and everyone around them.

Cancer Pathways Midwest offers individualized support and resources to anyone impacted by cancer. The services to their members are free thanks to the support of the community.

CANCER PATHWAYS MIDWEST

5740 Vogel Rd.

Evansville, IN 47715

P: 812-402-8667

F: 812-401-6337

support@cancerpathwaysmidwest.org

Survivor's Day 2022

Save the date: June 5, 2022, at Eykamp Scout Center rain or shine!

Cancer Pathways Midwest Golf Scramble

Save the date: May 2, 2022, Evansville Country Club

