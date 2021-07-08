4 Ingredients Is All You Need for This Dangerously Delicious Chocolate Dessert

It's a post-COVID summertime, and if you're like a lot of folks, you're celebrating by getting together with family and friends - and I'm here to make sure you are the star of your next cookout or potluck.

In honor of National Chocolate Day (July 7th), I want to share with you a ridiculously easy recipe for a dessert that any chocolate lover is gonna gobble up. Once you discover how affordable, quick, easy, and delicious it is, you might end up making it way too often (if that's even possible).

We call this dessert DEATH BY CHOCOLATE, and it is an absolute go-to at the G house. I don't know where the name came from, but it is a perfect fit, and you can die happy with a belly full of this stuff. Let me break it down for ya...

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE Ingredients

1 box of brownies

1 package of chocolate pudding

1 tub of Cool Whip

1 bag of Heath bar chunks or bars. Truth be told, you can use any kind of candy bar you want.

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE Instructions

The first thing you'll need to do is cook the brownies according to the instructions on the box. This step takes the most time, so get it started while you prepare the rest of the dessert. While the brownies are baking, go ahead and make the chocolate pudding, according to the instructions on the box. Once the brownies are done (and cooled), break them up into chunks - however big or small as you'd like. Layer the bottom of a tray with those chunks. Pour the chocolate pudding over the brownie chunks. Cover the brownie/pudding mixture with broken-up pieces of Heath bars. Cover all of that with a layer of whipped cream. Finally, top it all off with another layer of Heath bars.

Bam, you're done - it is that simple, and it is that friggin' yummy.

I'm pretty sure my wife didn't come up with this recipe, so I'm not trying to claim it as our own - I clearly want you to try it for yourself. I only ask that if you do make it, and it is a big hit, maybe just give me a shout-out to your family or co-workers. That's not too much to ask for, right?

