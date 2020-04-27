Learn How to Make Holiday World’s Soft Pretzels at Home [VIDEO]

As the stay at home orders continue for all of us in the Tri-State, many of us find ourselves not only cooking more, but trying things that take a little longer to put together because we have the time, and we're bored. Things like these soft pretzels courtesy of Holiday World's YouTube channel.

In the video above, the park's Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Entertainment, simply referred to as "Eric S.," shows us how to whip up a batch using a recipe from The Spruce Eats.

Here's what you'll need:

1 (1/4-ounce) package active dry yeast

1 cup warm water

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more if needed

Oil, for greasing

7 cups water

1/2 cup baking soda

1/2 tablespoon coarse salt (sea salt or kosher salt will work) for sprinkling, or to taste

And here's a step-by-step break down so you can try them yourself.

[Source: Holiday World on YouTube / The Spruce Eats]