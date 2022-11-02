How to Make Candy Corn Latte Because You Can Do Anything in 2020

Candy corn is something you either love, or you hate, there's no middle ground. Candy corn lovers, this may put your affections to the test.

I've loved candy corn for as long as I can remember, and I couldn't tell you exactly why. I couldn't even describe the flavor to someone who has never had it. Some describe it as having a buttery taste. The only time I remember candy corn having a buttery-like flavor, is when I made deep-fried candy corn that one time in my air fryer.

If you've never had candy corn before, the only thing I can tell you about it with certainty is that because of its texture, it's like eating a crayon.

A blogger (and fellow candy corn lover) who writes reviews of coffee shops and eateries has created a latte made with actual candy corn.

"Since this waxy, gritty but crazy popular candy tends to get a bad rap, I thought why not come up with something for those of us that might like the idea of candy corn (flavor) but not necessarily the texture. Candy corn is supposed to be creamy and have a butter-like consistency, which I can totally get behind by the way. So why not take the flavor of the candy corn and infuse it into a favorite seasonal drink? And that is when the Candy Corn Latté was born!" (Monica Preston from The Espresso Explorer)

According to the Candy Corn Latte recipe, you're basically making a simple syrup out of the candy with which to make your latte. Here's how you do it.

1 c of candy corn

1 c of water

1/4 c of honey

1/4 tsp of vanilla extract

Place all ingredients into a saucepan, except vanilla. Bring them to a slow boil, stirring frequently to avoid burning. Reduce heat if needed. Once all of the candy corn is dissolved, remove from heat and add the vanilla extract. Completely cool and store in a glass container in the refrigerator.

When you're ready to add it to your coffee, use a dark roast. Using a dark roast is best because it's bold enough to maintain the flavor when you add milk.

[H/T Espresso Explorer]