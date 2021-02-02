TRY THIS – Delicious 5-Ingredient Ski Pie [RECIPE]

Recently, a friend of mine shared a post from the official Ski Facebook page suggesting everyone celebrate National Pie Day (January 23rd) by whipping up a "Ski Pie." As a lover of all things Ski Citrus Soda, the post obviously caught my eye, and I knew I would have to make it myself. After a quick trip to the grocery store to get the ingredients, I got to work in the kitchen.

Outside of chocolate chip cookies and brownies, I'm not much of a baker, but this recipe was simple enough that I figured the chances of goofing it up were minimal. It turns out I was right. It was super easy, turned out great, and most importantly, it was delicious.

It's definitely more of a summer desert since you serve it cold, but at the end of the day it's pie, and that's good any time of year. Give it a try. You won't be disappointed.

Make Delicious 3-Ingredient Ski Pie

[Source: Ski Citrus Soda on Facebook]

