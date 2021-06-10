This Simple Smoothie Recipe Tastes Exactly Like a Strawberry Milkshake

Those close to me know how much I love the smoothie recipe I'm about to share with you. I make one almost every day, and just about every time a take that first drink I can't help but exclaim "Man, that's a good smoothie!" or words to that effect. I keep waiting to get used to it, for it not to taste so doggone yummy - but that hasn't happened yet. It's so good that I want to share it with everyone - I want you to enjoy it too. It's a simple recipe with just a handful of ingredients - of course, you can feel free to substitute or tweak the recipe to fit your own tastebuds.

Strawberry Milkshake Smoothie Recipe

  • 1 cup of frozen strawberries (sliced or whole)
  • Half cup of frozen cherries
  • Half cup of almond milk
  • A quarter cup of orange juice
  • A quarter cup of greek yogurt
  • 1 scoop of protein powder
  • Honey

Preparation

I add the ingredients to my Ninja blender in the order above - I'm not saying you have to, that's just how I get down. So, I add the frozen stuff, the liquids, the powder, and finally the honey - then I blend it all up for 45 seconds, and it's good to go.

I prefer not to drink the smoothie right away because it's still a little thick for my liking. You can certainly drink it right away if you don't mind using a straw. What I do is stick it in the fridge here at work for a couple of hours - by the time I take it out the consistency is just perfect. I think it tastes straight up like a strawberry milkshake, and I just friggin' love it. Let me know if you decide to try it for yourself, I would love to hear what you think about it.

