I have never been skiing in my life, which seems kind of silly, since Paoli, Indiana is just a short drive from Evansville. I'm really excited to try out the snow tubing. I don't know if I would be able to stand in skis, but they do offer lessons, so that's reassuring. After chatting with General Manager Christopher Shadid, I feel like I'm going to have to try it, even if my feet fall off.

Experienced to Newbies

There will be three Ski School classes per day and will be offered Monday through Sunday. It is recommended that you wear waterproof outerwear and gloves. You can rent skis, boots, helmets, and boards. If you plan on renting equipment, they do recommend getting there a bit early, because it is a two-step process for rentals. If you plan on going a lot through the season, you can rent equipment and take it with you.

Here's What to Expect This season at Paoli Peaks

We have some very exciting news to share for the 2022-2023 season! First, Paoli Peaks will be open seven days a week, and tubing will be offered on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. You can purchase an Epic Day Pass or find a package that fits your group at PaoliPeaks.com.

New: Food options

New: Tuning shop

New: Season-Long Ski Equipment Rental

We are 'SNOW' close to ski season at Paoli Peaks Resort. We've been waiting patiently for the slopes at Paoli Peaks to be open. I have some good news for you, we have the opening date for 2022.

Paoli Peaks is scheduled to open on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Operational Hours - Check Paoli Peaks Site for any Changes in Days/Times

2798 W County Road 25 S Paoli, IN 47454

SKIING & SNOWBOARDING



Monday - Thursday: 12 pm-8 pm

Friday-Sunday: 10 am-10 pm

ARCTIC BLAST TUBING



Friday - Saturday: 12 pm-8 pm

Sunday: 12 pm-6 pm

About Paoli Peaks: Where the South looks for winter. Learn and play in an ideal climate for skiing, riding, and tubing all thanks to our abundant snow-making capabilities!

