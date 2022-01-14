When I think about skiing, I immediately think about the York Peppermint Patty commercials from the '80s. You know, with the ski jump? That's just telling my age, without telling my age!

If you've lived in the Tri-State through the winter, you've probably heard of Paoli Peaks Ski Resort. We only get a limited time to hit the slopes, since mother nature dictates the opening and closing dates. It is finally cold enough to make the snow, and just in time for the holiday weekend.

There will be COVID-19 protocols in place this year. We have those listed below. You'll want to read them carefully, so you won't have any surprises.

Skiing & Snowboarding Opening Weekend Saturday 1/15/22: 11 am - 6 pm Sunday 1/16/22: 11 am - 6 pm Holiday MLK: Monday, Jan 17: 10am - 3pm Ski School - If you have lessons head straight to the ski and ride school tent out front to check in when you arrive Book online - To ensure your spot on the slopes AND lock in the best savings. If you have a valid Lift Ticket or Epic Pass, head straight to rentals to get your gear. If you need to buy a lift ticket, go to the ticket windows Rentals - Book online for savings and to ensure availability. ARRIVE EARLY. Are you a pass holder or do you have a preloaded media card day ticket? Head right to the lift for first chair! If you have lessons, make sure to arrive as early as possible, especially if you’re renting equipment. Leave extra room for delays during this holiday weekend.

A letter from Chris Shadid, General Manager, Paoli Peaks "As the new General Manager of Paoli Peaks, I want to take moment to introduce myself and share an overview of what to expect this upcoming season. I am thrilled for opening day to welcome you all back. That said, this season is going to look different. We have had to make some difficult decisions regarding our operating hours due to staffing constraints that we, like many other businesses across the region, are facing. Our current plan will be to operate Thursday – Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm and on weekends from 11 am to 6 pm (all EST). For opening day we will be offering skiing and riding on eight trails, with a focus on terrain for all levels, including 2-3 features in the terrain park area. The trails include Family Trails, Skywalker, Indiana Jones, Hoosier Bend, Haywagon, Mindbender and Discovery zone carpet. Rentals will be available and can be purchased online for the best pricing and availability. We will be offering grab-and-go food options on Thursday, with additional offerings Friday through Sunday in our pizzeria. Tubing will not be opening this weekend, but we will share those details as soon as we can. In addition, I am focused on the continued expansion of our team, with the intention of expanding operations. We are actively recruiting, in fact, we are hosting a hiring fair on January 22, 9 am- 10:30 am. I am excited to share that employees will receive an end-of-season bonus of $2 per hour for all hours worked between Jan. 1 and the end of Paoli’s season. Like many of you, I am very passionate about this community and I look forward to welcoming you back to the resort. Please take some time to visit our website, paolipeaks.com to view our approach to operating safely this winter, and I look forward to seeing you all soon!" Best, Chris Shadid

Paoli Peaks Indiana Ski Resort COVID-19 Info 2022 Paoli Peaks has released information that you will need to know if you plan to visit the resort this season. COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.

