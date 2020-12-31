Paoli Peaks Opening New Year’s Day

When the Tri-State is looking for fun on the slopes, they look no further than Paoli Peaks. The ski resort is opening up for the new year, with of course some changes.

Paoli Peaks will be open for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing this Friday, New Year's Day. Hours for Friday and Saturday are 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. *Times are Eastern* Reservations will be required for skiing and snowboarding, tickets must be purchased online for tubing. It's recommended your lift tickets be booked due to limited on-mountain access for your safety.

Face coverings/masks will be required and all on-site transactions must be cashless. More safety information can be found HERE.