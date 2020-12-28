USS Abraham Lincoln Names First Female Commanding Officer

President Abraham Lincoln's name is synonymous with the Tri-State. As you know, he was born in Hodgenville, Kentucky, he served as a congressman from Illinois and he lived there as an adult (The Land of Lincoln) and when he was seven, his family moved to Little Pigeon Creek in Southern Indiana in what would later become Spencer County.

The Lincoln name is about to experience another historic distinction. The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) has named its first female commanding officer to lead the crew of one of the Navy's 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Captain Amy Bauernschmidt will assume command of the ship this summer, upon completion of the nuclear power, aviation, and leadership training required of aircraft carrier COs.

Bauernschmidt was in the first Naval graduating class in 1994 in which women were allowed to serve aboard combatant ships and aircraft.