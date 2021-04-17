Paw Patrol Live Virtual Event Coming to Homes April 24-25

So this is a really cool chance for your kids to see what I'm going to predict our some of their favorite characters. If "Chase is on the case!" sounds familiar, get ready. Paw Patrol is about to invade your living room.

First of all, I present Exhibit A:

This is my then 3-year-old niece Zoey, drenched in sweat at the Kentucky State Fair when she got to meet Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol.

The cool part about "PAW Patrol Live! At Home: The Ultimate Virtual Event" is no sweating or being outside whatsoever. Next weekend, April 24th and 25th, the Race to the Rescue live tour will be brought to your home via computer, phone, or tablet, and there will be multiple shows each day in case you miss one or you want to watch it again.

