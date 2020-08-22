Funnel Cloud Triggers Severe Weather Siren System in Owensboro
Did you hear the tornado sirens in Owensboro today? A funnel cloud was spotted over town and, despite no official warnings from the National Weather Service, the sirens sounded as a precaution to residents.
Here is a video spotter Marshall Graham shot from the Walmart parking lot on South Frederica shortly after noon today.
Posted by Marshall C Graham on Saturday, August 22, 2020
Here's another look courtesy of Jeremy Head who snapped this shot from the Sam's Club parking lot on Frederica Street.
Though sirens were blaring in Owensboro/Daviess County, there were no official warnings issued by the National Weather Service. In fact, we talked with our TV partners at Eyewitness News, who confirmed there were no active watches or warnings. But, folks in the area were alerted by the sirens.
Here is an explanation from Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball from the DCEM Facebook page: