We are 'SNOW' close to ski season at Paoli Peaks Resort, but mother nature says she's not ready yet.

Paoli Peaks was originally scheduled to open on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Now that the opening date is TBD. They are waiting for the weather to stay cold enough to maintain the snow.

I have never been skiing in my life, which seems kind of silly, since Paoli, Indiana is just a short drive from Evansville. I'm really excited to try out the snow tubing. I don't know if I would be able to stand in skis, but they do offer lessons, so that's reassuring.

What the Slopes Should Look Like

PAOLI PEAKS

Current Situation as of 12/20/2021

PAOLI PEAKS

Let's Hope it Sticks

PAOLI PEAKS

So, the crew has worked hard overnight, and it looks like they are getting closer. Hopefully, this round of snow will stick.

Due to weather conditions, we have delayed our opening date.

This delay includes tubing. Tickets are NOT available to tube, and will not be until we have opening day information announced.

We will make snow whenever we can.

We do have a new COVID 19 approach to safety. The skiing and riding experience will feel as close to normal as possible. We are focusing on indoor spaces. Masks will be required indoors. Proof of Vaccination will be required in dining areas

Paoli Peaks

2798 West County Road 25

South Paoli, IN 47454

