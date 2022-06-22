Well, Isn’t That Peachy? A New Dessert Shop is Coming to Evansville, IN
If you were to create the Mount Rushmore of desserts, you would have to include cobbler, right? It just seems to me that cobbler is a super popular dessert, at least here in the midwest. Maybe that's because it's so accessible - there are very few ingredients and those ingredients are readily available. Just about everybody has their own cobbler recipe, usually, it's one that has been passed down from one generation to the next - and I think it's safe to say that PEACH is the undisputed champion of the cobbler world.
It's a Factory...for Cobbler!
Although we don't know all of the details, we do enough of them to get us excited. A new dessert shop called The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Evansville. The Nashville-based restaurant first opened in 2013 and has since opened several locations, and they plan to open a bunch more. Evansville is just one of six locations planned to open in Indiana (Bloomington, Carmel, Indianapolis, Jeffersonville, and New Albany), and one of more than 150 new locations set to open in 17 states over the next year or so.
But, What If I Don't Like Peaches?
Fear not, those with a peach-intolerant diet, for The Peach Cobbler Factory offers a total of 12 different cobblers, many of which do NOT contain peaches. And if you're not in the mood for cobbler, you can also choose from five different variations of banana pudding, or three different cinnamon roll flavors. Grab a napkin (for all of the drool) as you look over these menu choices...
Cobblers
- Peach
- Strawberry Peach
- Blackberry Peach
- Mango Peach
- Honey Apple
- Caramel Apple
- Cinnamon Praline Peach
- Apple Walnut Raisin
- Strawberry
- Blackberry
- Cherry
- Sweet Potato Pecan
Banana Puddings
- OG or Original
- Oreo
- Strawberry
- Nutella
- Red Velvet
Cinnamon Rolls
- Vanilla
- Nutella
- Cobbler Stuffed Cinnamon Roll