This ‘Death By Chocolate’ Recipe is Dangerously Easy [Photos]

I am going to apologize in advance here, because once you see how ridiculously easy this recipe is, and you discover how ridiculously yummy this dessert is, you might end up making it way too often.

Anytime we have a family get together (you remember those don't you?) or a pot-luck lunch, one of my go-to dishes to bring is something the G family calls DEATH BY CHOCOLATE. The ingredients are really affordable, it doesn't take too long to make, and it is super easy.

Ingredients:

1 box of brownies

1 package of chocolate pudding

1 tub of Cool Whip

1 bag of Heath bar chunks (or you can get a few full bars)

And now, what to do with these delicious items...