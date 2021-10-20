An Illinois Butcher made a Halloween inspired Candy Corn Brat

It's true, a place in Illinois makes Candy Corn Brats, and now that we all know that these exist the question is...Would you eat one?

There are times when you are scrolling through the internet and you have to do a double-take to make sure what you read was actually real, and not something from The Onion. Well, this just happened to me when I read an article claiming there is a place in Illinois that makes Halloween-inspired bratwursts and that includes a Candy Corn Brat.

According to an article on fox2now.com, there is a company called Schubert’s Smokehouse and Meat Packing Co. and they are the ones that make these Frankenstein bratwursts. The company is located in the small town of Millstadt, Illinois, which is located just south and east of St. Louis on the Illinois side of the river, and they have been making these Halloween brats for years now. In the article they say...

"They started with gummy bear-infused bratwursts. They then added candy corn-infused bratwursts to their menu approximately three years ago...In the fall, Schubert’s makes about 300 to 350 pounds of candy corn brats, and they sell out."

You read that right, they claim they SELL OUT of Candy Corn brats... wild. In the article, they talk about how Schubert's makes sure that everything is USDA approved, and what people seem to like about these unique candy brats is that the candy melts on the inside creating a very unique flavor mixed with the meat. Read the full article for yourself by clicking here!

I gotta be honest if someone cooked me a candy corn brat and said I could try it for free I would try it, BUT if you are saying I got to buy my own cook it and try it, well then it's going to be a no for me. Would you eat a candy corn brat?

