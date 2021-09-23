Illinois Police Hilariously Warn About a Halloween “Dangerous Substance”

If you willingly eat this candy, you have questionable taste buds.

I'll be honest, if I walk by a bowl of this at work or in any social setting, I might grab a handful. However, I would NEVER buy candy corn to eat for fun. EVER.

I know that sounds a little dramatic, but it's true. I think if you choose to buy candy corn over every other option in the Halloween candy aisle, you're crazy.

Photo by Debby Hudson on Unsplash

Apparently, the Dixon Police agree with me. They posted this hilarious video on their Facebook page and of course, it started a debate in the comment section.

First, let's watch the video they posted.

Here are some of my favorite comments from the comment section of the video -

I also saw a lot of comments saying that candy corn tastes good when you eat it with peanuts. It makes sense because it leans into the amazing combination that is sweet and salty. I just don't get it. I can't imagine willingly mixing candy corn with peanuts and eating it as a snack.

I don't think it would taste bad. I just would WAY rather indulge in sweet and salty with a different candy bar.

Like I said, peanuts I could see, but then there's this Facebook comment ...

HARD SALAMI????? WHAT???

I love a sweet and salty combo, but that is taking things too far. Save the salami for the snacking, and do what the Dixon Police did with the candy corn. Toss it! Or give it to your friend who loves it.

Rockford's Nasty Jelly Bean Line Up