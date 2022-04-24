Illinois Woman Spots Flying Subway Car And, Yes, There’s Video

This is NOT the Lyrid Meteor Shower that was visible from Illinois on April 22, 2022.

A woman in Illinois was admiring the awesomeness of space when she spotted something peculiar. What do we do when we see something peculiar? We grab our phones to snap a pic or capture it on video.

Just got home from play rehearsal and this was up in the sky...............super weird. Video sucks I know, cell phone, but it was only there a short while. Like a flying subway train.

She wasn't drunk or high, she was stone sober. But, to help fuel the imagination, here is what it would look like if a subway train was soaring through the sky.

It's likely she mistook it for something else, like a giant banana...

... or a massive pencil.

Perhaps she had something in one of her eyes causing the unidentified object to appear in the shape of an eggplant.

Or, maybe, just maybe, she had inappropriate thoughts swirling through her brain?

One thing is for sure, it was not a UFO.

Again, we can rule out the Lyrid meteor shower, we know that wasn't it. There is, in fact, an explanation but, first, check out the vid.

All jokes aside, several others in Illinois shared similar videos, all of which can be explained. It was Space X's Starlink-G4-14, which provides internet services.

It was visible from Rockford at around 8:48 pm, according to findstarlink.com.

