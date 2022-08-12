Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday

Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows.

Get our free mobile app

If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Lost in the Ozarks Rumble channel shared video of how bright this space rock was as it burnt up in our atmosphere. They show it in real time and also slowed to about a quarter speed.

It's worth noting that there was another meteor reported over Illinois at around the same time as this one over the Ozarks. A busy night in the skies.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will continue to be a sky sight between now and the end of the week, so keep your eyes on the skies and you might see one of these meteors for yourself.

See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers