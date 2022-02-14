Semi Smashes, Drags Car Along Illinois Interstate, Amazingly No One Died

Are you strangely fascinated by destruction, wrecks, or people getting hurt? You might be shaking your head at that question but I'm willing to bet more people would honestly answer "yes" versus those who would say no.

But, why?

Canva Canva loading...

Why? Why the strange fascination?

I learned a new word while searching for the answer to the above question; schadenfreude. which is defined as "pleasure derived by someone from another person's misfortune."

Basically, it's a common human trait.

Canva Canva loading...

Whether it's a highway, interstate, street, or the occasional parking lot accident there's one thing to remember, don't be a rubbernecker. According to Progressive, rubbernecking (turning your head to look at something) is responsible for as much as 16% of automobile accidents.

Canva Canva loading...

"I hope everyone is ok..." always crosses my mind when I see an accident, especially if there is a lot of destruction. And, unlike the video below, I've never witnessed a major accident in an interstate.

Canva Canva loading...

Of all the things to witness while driving, I will bet this is something you've never seen, at least in person.

Grzesiek Misiek was traveling on 294 in Illinois when he spotted something beyond shocking.

Warning, this may trigger anxiety for anyone who has been in or witnessed a serious automobile accident.

Grzesiek Misiek via Facebook Grzesiek Misiek via Facebook loading...

Yes, that is a Honda wedged under a moving semi trailer.

Grzesiek Misiek via Facebook Grzesiek Misiek via Facebook loading...

What is even more shocking is the driver poking his head out the window?!

Grzesiek Misiek via Facebook Grzesiek Misiek via Facebook loading...

How is that even possible?

Grzesiek Misiek via Facebook Grzesiek Misiek via Facebook loading...

A news report confirms there were no injuries, which is also shocking.

Here's the video shared by Grzesiek Misiek on Facebook.

10 of the Best Road Trips to Take When You Need to Escape Illinois This Winter