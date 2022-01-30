Baby announcements are always fun to watch and the more the uniqueness behind the announcement the better the reaction.

Canva Canva loading...

Social media is flooded with baby news whether it's announcements in the form of a picture on Facebook or Instagram, or videos on TikTok. The announcements caught on video are often filled with sweet emotions but what about the opposite?

Get our free mobile app

You've got to believe there are times when parents and family are not excited about the baby news. It can't all be rainbows and sunshine. Am I twisted for having the urge to search "baby announcements gone wrong?"

Somewhere sometime there had to be a moment when someone said out loud, "What?! Are you crazy?!" I'm sure that would be an extremely uncomfortable and potentially heartbreaking moment but I kind of want to be a fly on the wall in that situation.

Multiethnic couple expecting a baby Ridofranz loading...

Moments of bad like mentioned above are not the case in the video I'm about to share with you, in fact, it is the complete opposite.

I do not know the woman who is the focus of this TikTok but I did get permission before sharing these moments with you in the form of an article. I watched the video one time and thought, "people need to see this." It's too sweet not to share.

Get ready for a few moments of joy in the form of still shots.

@megncheese_ via TikTok @megncheese_ via TikTok loading...

@megncheese_ via TikTok @megncheese_ via TikTok loading...

@megncheese_ via TikTok @megncheese_ via TikTok loading...

All three of these memorable moments are included in one TikTok.

@megncheese_ Please enjoy my angel of a mother every time she found out my sis was having a baby :,) ♬ original sound - Megs

What sweet, sweet moment.

WOW! See Incredible Home Inside Old Barn Across from Rockford's Midway Village I've driven past that old barn and silo on Rockford's Guilford Road thousands of times. Never would I have guessed what's inside that barn. Come take a look.