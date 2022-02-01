The end of 2021 saw an increase in catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles around Northern Illinois. This price of the parts is attractive to some criminals but there are other parts of your vehicle that are enticing too. Thieves may be eying your car's tires too.

The automotive website, Motor Biscuit, says there may be some serious value for secondhand tires.

Geico says that a set of tires can go for $1,000-$5,000 or more.

Not only are catalytic converters coming up missing in Illinois as of late, so are tires. One woman says her tires were stolen from her SUV while she was on the job.

The incident was caught on a security camera.

The woman was at work when two men stole a tire off of her Yukon and left the vehicle on a jack.

These 2 guys in this black car stole my daughters tire off her Yukon while at work, and left her car on jacks. Please help us find these guys

As stated above, security cameras located in and around the property captured images of the possible suspects and vehicles involved in the late-December incident.

The footage shows a small black car (far right by white vehicle) approaching the Yukon (far left).

The small black car appears to be backing into a parking spot next to the Yukon.

Here's another view.

An individual appears to be doing something in the vehicle's trunk.

The image of one of the individuals believed to be involved was captured on surveillance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rockford Police.

