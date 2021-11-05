Illinois Restaurant to Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in Pizza Form

I have been looking for years to find a restaurant that would be willing to put together all the things we love about Thanksgiving and make a pizza out of it.

The entire time I spent hosting my YouTube series, Top This! I was always on the hunt to find a place that would combine turkey, cranberries, and sweet potatoes into a Thanksgiving pizza masterpiece.

I'm glad to say, and while I still have yet to try it, the hunt is now over.

That's because Hairy Cow Brewing Company in Byron has created Thanksgiving Pizza.

Hairy Cow Brewing Company via Facebook:

Thanksgiving Pizza! November means Thanksgiving dinner and our pizza of the month captures the flavors- The base is a house made cranberry sauce (slightly sweet), topped with roasted turkey breast, a few caramelized onions, diced roasted sweet potatoes, topped with fresh mozzarella and fontina. Don't knock it 'til you try it. It's delicious!

Oh, you don't have to worry about me, I'm trying it, even if, by the time I'm done eating, it may or may not be my cup of tea (or turkey).

The combination of key Thanksgiving staples like turkey, cranberry, and sweet potatoes could make this an incredible sweet and savory treat.

After posting on Facebook, Hairy Cow added a small wrinkle to the pie.

Apparently, you can add a "fried sweet potato strip garnish" to the top of your very own Thanksgiving Pizza.

As far as public reception is concerned, you never know how a different kind of pizza will be received, but it seems like fans of Hairy Cow on Facebook are down to clown.

Replies like "sounds delicious" and "we must try this" are all over the post debuting the new pizza.

Hairy Cow Brewing Company is located at 450 East Blackhawk Drive in Byron.

