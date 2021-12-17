Illinois Parents Warned of Horrifying Threats Against All Schools Nationwide

A new TikTok post is raising a lot of attention in the worst way possible.

TikTok isn't only for teens and young adults, though 80% of the estimated 80 million active users are age 16-24, 26% of the users are 25-44. And, in 2020 experts estimate the social media app raked in a whopping $500 million in revenue.

Even with the difference in age demographics, there are new "challenges" hitting the app via users every day (or at least it seems). In the past few years, one of the more disturbing challenges involved people tossing Tide Pods into their mouths.

Terrifying New Trend

In a time when the United States has never been more divided and lunacy seems to be lurking around every corner, there is a new trend on TikTok that is nothing short of terrifying for parents.

This "trend, if you will, is so critical local law enforcement has no choice but to contact school officials, which are alerting parents.

"DECEMBER 17"

One Illinois school superintendent has already reached out to parents and guardians to inform, not to alarm, of this disturbing post gaining shares on TikTok.

In the memo to parents in the Byron Community School District, superintendent Buster Barton sent parents to make parents aware as well as a reminder to report any sort of threat immediately.

I am writing to inform you of an alarming national social media trend that came across my desk today. First, my goal with this email is to inform, not to alarm. Today I was made aware of a circulating TikTok post with a nationwide “school shooting and bomb threats for every school in the USA even elementary” that will supposedly take place on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Byron, Illinois' schools are currently implementing remote learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and not related to this TikTok post.

The memo continues...

For clarity, we have not received any threat within our school system. This disturbing phenomenon was shared with me today by law enforcement, so I wanted families to be aware that it was being spread throughout our country via social media. I have spoken to both our local and county police today about this. As I understand it, police throughout the state (and nationally) have been informed of this current trend, as it has spread throughout several states. I have attached an article that provides an example of another school district in West Virginia sharing this information with their school stakeholders. Again, I share this with you as an informational item in case someone should see something about this trend on social media and become alarmed. As always, should anyone ever see a threat posted on social media or elsewhere, please report it immediately.

Let this be a reminder of what your school-age kids and teens are posting, sharing, and "liking" on social media platforms. You are not invading their privacy by monitoring their digital activity, you're honoring your responsibility as a parent.

(Note: I have not seen nor searched for this disturbing post and wouldn't embed it for further attention even I saw it.)

