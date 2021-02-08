Former IN First Lady, Susan Bayh, Passes Away at 61

According to the

What defined my wife was love, courage and accomplishment...She's simply the most loving person I've ever known. Not only toward her family and friends, but just toward ordinary people.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Evan and Susan met in Washington, DC, she a young intern for a congressman, him a law student interning at a law firm. As the story goes, they were set up on a blind date. The two were married April 13, 1985 and went on to have twin boys,Nick and Beau, in 1995. The thing I remember most about Susan Bayh, as First Lady, was her work with children and literacy, and her fight for Hoosier families. She had a bright and wonderful smile that made everyone feel happy. I can remember seeing photos of her, even during her battle with cancer, and she always had that wonderful smile. She was known by those close to her and by those in government, to be a kind and thoughtful person. a shining light.

We send light and love to the family of Susan Bayh during this very difficult time.