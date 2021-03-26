Author Denise Weimer (Shaped by Faith)

Meet my new author friend, Denise Weimer!

Denise writes historical and contemporary romance and romantic suspense, mostly set in her home state of Georgia. She's authored a dozen traditionally published novels and a number of novellas. As a managing editor for the historical imprints of Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas, she also helps others reach their publishing dreams. Denise holds a journalism degree with a minor in history from Asbury University.

Denise grew up with an appreciation and love for history.

If you love historical romance, you will love her newest book, Bent Tree Bride.

Endorsed by best selling frontier romance authors Laura Frantz, Shannon McNear, and Michelle Griep, Bent Tree Bride provides it all for readers--swoon-worthy romance, intrigue, and the struggle for honor as the excitement of the frontier collides with a forbidden romance. One man fights to prove his inner warrior and scholar can co-exist while one woman struggles to guard her heart.

Susanna Moore can't get him out of her mind-the learned lieutenant who delivered the commission from Andrew Jackson making her father colonel of the Cherokee Regiment. But the next time she sees Lieutenant Sam Hicks, he's leading a string of prisoners into a frontier fort, and he's wearing the garb of a Cherokee scout rather than the suit of a white gentleman.

As both Susanna's father and Sam's commanding officer, Colonel Moore couldn't have made his directive to stay away from his daughter clearer to Sam. He wants a better match for Susanna-like the stuffy doctor who escorted her to Creek Territory. Then a suspected spy forces Moore to rely on Sam for military intelligence and Susanna's protection, making it impossible for either to guard their heart.

