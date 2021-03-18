Author Tara Lynn Johnson

It was such a pleasure to interview Tara Johnson! She writes historical romance novels and her favorite love is the Civil War.

Tara Johnson is a writer, singer, speaker and passionate lover of stories. Tara uses fiction, nonfiction, song and laughter to share her testimony of how God led her into freedom after spending years living shackled to the expectations of others. She lives in central Arkansas with her husband and children.

Tara is a PK (preacher's kid) and she shares how God set her free of always trying to please people.

Tara is an Author & Speaker with Tyndale House Publishers. Author of Engraved on the Heart, Where Dandelions Bloom, & All Through the Night. Writing for Freedom. Represented by Janet Grant of Books & Such Literary Agency. Tyndale House Publishers.

Tara encourages people to write and live from their scars.

Her newest novel released in January 2021 is called, All through the night.

