Over the holiday season, many travelers were at the receiving end of missing luggage and left scrambling with what to do about it. Airlines and airports have always been notorious for misplaced luggage, but as of late it seems to have become a more widespread problem. When traveling from A to B via flight, here are some tips on how to ensure that your luggage will make it to point B with you, or at least be more recoverable if it doesn't.

Valerie Szybala, featured in the above video, had to become a modern-day Nancy Drew to recover her missing luggage. United Airlines had told Valerie that her suitcase was delivered to a safe location, in a delivery center. When in fact it was not, so what does one do in similar situations and how can this issue be avoided going forward?

How to prevent lost or stolen luggage

1. Travel light, when you can fit your necessities in a carry-on, it is hard to misplace something that you can keep with you and have eyes on during the majority of your flight.

2. Modern technology really can be a wonder. If you haven't already invested in Apple AirTags here is your cue to do so.

3. Make sure all your luggage is tagged properly before heading to the airport.

4. When purchasing your luggage keep in mind its visibility. Many adventurers will select neutral colors or black for their suitcases, as it is more common to find in those shades. Sometimes buying a luggage set in a bold hue can make spotting it in baggage claim much easier.

5. Try to avoid flight paths with very short layover intervals as the limited time between boarding one flight to the next could lead to lost luggage.

6. Travel insurance for when all else fails. If your airline loses your luggage and will not reimburse you, travel insurance may help provide additional reimbursement.