Everyone is rallying together to support Daniel "Boone" Carmon, who was hospitalized after a head-on car accident. It'll be a long road to recovery, and several fundraisers have been set up to support the family. #cowboyupforboone

There's a huge showing of support from all over the country for Daniel Carmon. Daniel is a beloved part of the Whitesville community, and the horse riding, mule riding, and coon hunting community. Daniel and his daughter Marti were involved in a head-on automobile accident earlier in the month. Luckily, Marti wasn't seriously injured, but Daniel has a long tough road ahead. He's getting a lot of support throughout his medical journey, which will be needed. There are many fundraisers planned to help with his mounting medical bills, family travel, etc.

Angela Oller, Daniel's fiance, has been by his side ever since the accident. She has been keeping family and friends updated on his recovery on social media. On January 6th, 2023 she shared the tragic news of the accident.

If you have a moment today, please lift my other half up in prayer. He was involved in a head-on collision yesterday afternoon with our oldest daughter, Marti. She has a broken collarbone and an air pocket but is doing well. Daniel suffered a broken collarbone, wrist, femur, and the lower part of his left leg. The doctors said his cat scan looked good, but they are planning to do an MRI. He is currently on a ventilator to help secure his airways. They are planning to do surgery on his leg at 9 am today. Prayer is a mighty thing, and we could use all we can get. Thank you to all who have texted, called, and sent private messages on FB. I was able to read them all and I am thankful for all your kind words, even if I may not have responded.

LATEST MEDICAL UPDATE

1/11/22 Update on Daniel Carmon -

They just brought him back from putting him in a trach and feeding tube. They think the trach will do wonders for him. He had lots of movement last night. He was lifting his head off the pillow and raising his arm to the tube. He has been favoring his right side a lot today, lifting his right leg off the bed and bending it. I got some strong hand squeezes and he kept trying to throw the pillow off the bed. He also had a good physical therapy session today. He was moving his fingers like he was strummin’ his guitar! We will take it!

So many people are praying for a speedy recovery.

Great news. Prayers. GOD works with the hands and minds of everyone that touches him. It is through him that miracles happen. - Tony McMasters

Good signs!! Prayers continue daily! - Stacey Rhodes Barr

I’m glad that things are moving in the right direction! Prayers continue to go up. - Katie Norris

Thanks for the updates! Prayers for Daniel & family! - Sue Sandefur Crafton

Daniel, you are one tuff cowboy and I know you will be ok in time but you have so many people praying for you and that love you that you will get better and back in the saddle where you are at your best. We are here for you like you were for us and so many others! Love you and your family. Praying for you Daniel. - Teresa Bunch

COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER FOR MULTIPLE FUNDRAISERS

CANEY MOUNTAIN HORSE CAMP AUCTION UNDERWAY

As many of you may know, our friend Daniel “Boone” Carmon was recently involved in a bad vehicle accident. His injuries are serious, and he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Daniel is a family man, an outdoorsman, and a mule trainer. He is one of us.

To help ease the financial burden, Caney Mountain Horse Camp will auction a 3-day package at the camp. All proceeds will be turned over to Daniel’s family. The package will include a 3-night stay in our Hillbilly Hilton cabin, 4 covered stalls, and 2 meals per day for 4 people.

The auction is underway and will end at 5 pm CST on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.

If you can’t bid, pray for Daniel. If you want to spend 3 wonderful days riding in the beautiful Ozark mountains, bid to win.

#cowboyupforboone

CARMACK GAITED MULES MAKE HUGE DONATION

Carmack Gaited Mules will be donating a weanling, half-sibling to Sterling at the McAllister and Friends Annual Shawnee Mule Ride in April. He was born on 05/22/2022. Mule will be castrated and will be spending time at the trainers until the ride to work on all the basics a fella his age should know. This will be for Daniel Carmon and Angela Oller and their children with love from Rick Carmack and Billie Carmack.

WHISKEY RANCH BENEFIT RIDE FOR DANIEL

There will be a benefit ride at Whiskey Ranch on February 3rd, 4th, and 5th, 2023. Max Bishop shared news about the ride on social media.

COWBOY-UP T-SHIRTS ARE AVAILABLE

Abby Hardesty is taking shirt orders to support the Carmon family. The response has been incredible with hundreds of shirts already on order. Order cut-off will be on Monday, January 23rd, 2023.

Hey everyone let's Cowboy Up and show our support for Daniel “Boone” Carmon. I am gonna be making these shirts and giving 100% profits to Daniel. I will be taking orders up until Jan.23 . If you would like one please comment on my original post so I can keep up with orders or you can pm me. If you have any questions feel free to contact me.

Softstyle Tees S-XL $20 2X-5X $22



Youth sizes are also available.

Shipping is $5 or $8 for 2.

You can Venmo Abby @abbyhardesty6 or my PayPal is abbymills87@gmail.com

SPECIAL CUSTOM "COON HUNT" T-SHIRTS

Sarah Conner is selling t-shirts for the Coon Hunt to benefit the Carmon family. The cut-off to order these shirts is Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

Don't forget to get your shirt orders in! To ensure they are here and I have time to make them by the hunt the cut-off is February 1st! All profits go to Michael Doodle Morris and he will be getting them to Daniel Carmon.

Shirts are $25 for adult sizes and $20 for youth and toddlers. Just PM me what sizes you need, and I can get up to 5X. I CAN SHIP at the buyer's expense if anyone is interested.

Paypal- cedarhollerfarm@gmail.com



Venmo - CedarHollerFarm



Please send "friends & family" and put "Daniel Carmon benefit shirts" in the memo.

KEEP PRAYING FOR THE FAMILY

Please keep not only Daniel in your thoughts and prayers, but Angela, and his children Marti, Emelia, and Parker too.

Sometimes you meet someone and you feel like you've known them forever, and this guy is one of them. The first time I met Daniel Carmon there was a group of people at nono rock in Shawnee trying to get a mule on the rock that didn't want to. Then I see this guy grab a rope from his saddle bag and say.. he'll get up there!!! I knew right then we were gonna get along. You can tell by the love, support, and prayers Daniel and Angela are receiving right now what kind of people they are...I believe in the power of Prayer and the power in Jesus' healing power!!! I believe will be on the trail again soon and he'll pull out that bag of jerky asking me if I want some knowing damn well I do. You have a big mountain to climb my friend, but that is what we mule people do best, climb mountains. - Jesse Yellar Fox #cowboyupforboone

MORE WAYS TO DONATE TO THE FAMILY

Many people have reached out asking if they can help by donating, so we have set up an account for Daniel. If you donate please put "donation" in the memo.

PayPal and Venmo are @DanielCarmon405

Your texts, calls, donations, most importantly prayers are very appreciated and do not go unnoticed! Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts!

Love, The Carmon Family

#CowboyUpforBoone

Daniel has been a very special part of our family since we were all kids running around at the wagon rides. Right now, his sweet family could use all the help they can get in this difficult time. Most importantly, we ask for your prayers, because we know that our God is a mighty healer. Thank you all! Praying hard for you here in Scottsville, Daniel! - Emily McKinney