Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz.

7Mile Lounge (915 Main St, Ste. 101, Curtis Building)

7Mile Lounge offers up a unique and exclusive entertainment atmosphere. Enjoy dancing, jazz, and adult beverages. Located just blocks away from the Ford Center, it makes for a great addition to the entertainment hub in the area.

La Mexicana International Market (920 Main St across from the Curtis Building)

This authentic grocery has its eyes set on a prime downtown location and will provide a great assortment of Hispanic groceries, produce, and treats for its customers.

Thai Delicious (215 Main St formerly Shing Lee Chinese Restaurant)

Set to open soon is Thai Delicious! Offering up amazing cultural cuisine to downtown Evansville. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for the menu!

Parlor Doughnuts (202 Main St in the historic Bitterman Building)

Parlor Doughnuts is opening up a location in the area as well, soon to satisfy the morning sweet tooth! There are more than doughnuts on this menu however, enjoy items such as coffee, juice, and kombucha. Breakfast items such as avocado toast, sandwiches, acai bowls, and breakfast tacos.

High Score Saloon (309 Main St)

The first of its kind in the region, an adults-only video arcade and bar is coming to downtown Evansville and bringing with it a nostalgic good time. All arcade and console play is free, the pinball machines range from $.50 - $1.00 per play. With a rotating selection of craft beers, there will always be something new to try out on your taste buds when you stop by.

Warehouse 410 (410 Carpenter St around the corner from 2nd Language & Pangea Pizzeria)

Bringing about a whole new venue option is Warehouse 410, the only industrial events venue in the area. The venue is set to include a luxe bridal suit for bridal/wedding parties.

Other new businesses coming to the downtown Evansville area include Main Street Food Hall located at 900 Main St behind the Civic Center, and Hartigan's Irish Pub 203-205 Main St. We wish all the new additions many years of success.