A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023.
LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
Brick Fest Live Coming to Indiana
LEGO fans will have the opportunity to be immersed in a LEGO world at Brick Fest Live coming to Indianapolis, Indiana. This traveling event that is coming to Indiana will have guests surrounded by massive collections of brick displays, really cool interactive activities, and other LEGO-inspired entertainment. According to Brick Fest Live, these are some of the activities you can expect at the event.
Giant Brick Pit
Guests can dive into this giant pit full of over 200,000 colorful bricks...but don't forget to have someone there to take advantage of the perfect photo op!
Minecraft Zone
A Minecraft-themed collaborative building layout will allow you to create your own displays and put them out there for all of the other guests to see.
Glow Zone
This glow-in-the-dark experience will allow you to get creative and build sets that look awesome under black light.
Graffiti Wall
You can construct your own "graffiti" out of bricks on the wall for everyone to see.
Mosaic Gallery
You can create LEGO art and display it in the gallery for all to see.
Derby Races
Here, you can build your own custom LEGO car and race them on a 35-foot-long track.
Floor Mural
Guest will have the opportunity to contribute to a huge floor mural and watch it come together brick by brick.
Life Size Models
Explore many life-sized brick models that will leave you in awe.
That's just a glimpse of some of the attractions and activities at Brick Fest Live. You'll have to visit for yourself to see what will be happening at the event.
Brick Fest Live in Indianapolis Info
Brick Fest Live will be at the Indianapolis Convention Center on May 20th and 21st. Generations will be gathering together to share their love of LEGOs and come away with some awesome memories, and even take home some pretty cool LEGOs as well. You can learn more about the event and how to get tickets by clicking here.