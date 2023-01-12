If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January.

Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience

If you like to go out after work, but you feel like the Evansville bar scene is a little crowded with a younger crowd, this new lounge might be right for you. 7Mile Lounge is only for people ages 25 and up. I've never heard of a club like this. They have special theme nights, different styles of music, and other events planned too.

Why 25+?

Privately owned bars can set the age requirement higher if they want to. This is a fairly new trend, and in other cities, those people of a certain age really enjoy the older, more mature atmosphere. I found a similar club in Texas, and this review of Horizons & More sums it up pretty well:

"My first time there it was an amazing experience My girl Tiffany the bartender on point the atmosphere was nice and relaxing everyone was enjoying they self

This is the type of place for the Grown and Sexy and Handsome can come out and relax and enjoy themselves it gets all 10’s I’m book can’t wait to go back."

One of the unique perks of this new lounge is the membership opportunity

You can join as an individual or as a couple, and pay monthly or purchase a year-long membership.

See the perks and fill out an application HERE.

7Mile Black & Blue Launch Party

If you are like me and you want to go to an event, but you have no idea what in the world are you supposed to wear, you are going to love this concept. Entry into the 7Mile Lounge Launch Party is a special black & blue shirt. Everyone will be wearing the same shirt that night. It's like the uniform of fun! Plus, it's just $20, and that is your ticket.

The 7Mile Lounge official Black & Blue T-Shirt will grant you free admission to the Black & Blue Party on January 28, 2023 8:00 PM-1:00 AM.

We invite you to celebrate the launch of Evansville's newest Lounge - 7Mile Lounge. Upscale, safe, and fun entertainment for mature adults. Must be age 25+. 8-10 p.m. Live Jazz Reception 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Hip Hop / R&B Party Prize Giveaways All participants must wear an official 7Mile Lounge T-Shirt for admission.

915 Main Street, Ste. 101, Evansville, IN

