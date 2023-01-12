Beautiful Black Lab Mix is Ready for Adoption at Southern Indiana Animal Rescue

Meet AXEL, our Thursday Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This sweet boy is ready for adoption - are you ready for him?

AXEL is a three-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. He's kind of a big boy, weighing in at 55 pounds - that just means there is more of him to love. You know those big doggies are the ones that love to snuggle the most.

Pet of the Week AXEL loading...

If you are interested in adopting AXEL, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application . If you're not ready to adopt, you can always foster an animal, free of charge. Fill out an online foster application if you're interested.

Pet of the Week AXEL loading...

All dogs at It Takes a Village are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, heartworm tested, and treated if necessary.

Get our free mobile app

It Takes a Village has two locations - one in Evansville, IN and one in Chrisney, IN.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

25 Unusual Things Owners Say They're Pets Have Eaten Having a pet, especially a dog, is like having a toddler all the time. If you don't see or hear them for a while, it usually means they're getting into something they're not supposed to be getting into. After my dog had to have surgery to remove a lump of carpet she had eaten, I wanted to know if there were any other strange or unusual things other people's pets have digested. How some of these animals still have working digestive systems is nothing short of a medical miracle. It's a good thing they're cute.