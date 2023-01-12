Beautiful Black Lab Mix is Ready for Adoption at Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
Meet AXEL, our Thursday Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This sweet boy is ready for adoption - are you ready for him?
AXEL is a three-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. He's kind of a big boy, weighing in at 55 pounds - that just means there is more of him to love. You know those big doggies are the ones that love to snuggle the most.
All dogs at It Takes a Village are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, heartworm tested, and treated if necessary.
It Takes a Village has two locations - one in Evansville, IN and one in Chrisney, IN.
If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!