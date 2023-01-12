This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?

Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.

The Best Diner in Indiana

Lovefood.com recently listed the best diners in each state. The diner chosen for Indiana has a pretty unique history. It was actually built in New Jersey, and it was shipped to Indiana on a train in 1954. Located in Plainfield, Indiana, Oasis Diner not only has some pretty cool memorabilia from back in the day, but they also serve up some great food.

Here's what Lovefood.com has to say about the best diner in Indiana:

Oasis Diner makes its own sodas – and they’re delicious. It’s just one of the things that sets this cute and colourful spot apart from the competition. Another is its obsession with lunch. Not just serving it but honouring a part of its history with a display of vintage tin lunch boxes filling the shelves and bearing illustrations from ET to Pac-Man. Throw in wonderfully comforting and classic diner food and a TV playing old sitcoms and it’s pretty much guaranteed to brighten your day.

You can learn more about Oasis Diner, and even check out the menu so you can stop by the next time you are in that area by clicking here.

