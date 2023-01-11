Watch Cute Illinois Puppy Sink Into the Couch Cushions and Disappear [VIDEO]

Pets can do some pretty crazy things. They all have unique personalities and do things that leave us shaking our heads.

When I was in college, I knew a girl whose cat wanted to sleep between the couch cushions. He would nuzzle his way down into one of the cracks between the cushions. Sometimes, he was so snuggled down into the crack of the couch cushions, you couldn't see him before you sat down. We usually just avoided sitting on either of the cracks for fear we would hurt him.

My friend even tried to make a fake version of a couch crack. But, that didn't work. Her cat wanted nothing to do with it. It must have had to do with the smell and smothered security that he needed and loved. Buster was quite the cat.

As soon as I saw this video, it reminded me of Buster. I'm not sure if this cute little puppy means to sink into the abyss of the couch cushions. It looks like the puppy unknowingly wiggles his way into the crack.

The adorable couch crack cushion incident happened in Salem, Illinois. Here is what the puppy's owner had to say,

My dog was playing pool on my couch in my house and fell through the reclined seats.

Take a look. You just want to squeeze him and kiss him.

