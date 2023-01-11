Go Ghost Hunting in this Former Kentucky Slaughterhouse Turned Honky Tonk Bar

Are you brave enough to stay the night at the place that claims to have its own "portal to Hell" downstairs?

Get our free mobile app

Bobby Mackey's Music World

If you're a fan of the strange and unusual and enjoy a good Kentucky haunt, there's a good chance you have heard of the infamous Bobby Mackey's Music World. Bobby Mackey's Music World is located in Wilder, Kentucky and this location has been featured in television shows like Ghost Adventures, and Portals to Hell. Also in 2022, Bobby Mackey's Music World was the location for a Foxy Shazam music video, for their song 'Dancing with my Demons.'



A Freaky Past With a Musical Future

According to the Travel Channel, Bobby Mackey's Music World was a slaughterhouse in the 1800s. In the basement of the building was a well that was used to hold all of the unsavory things that come with butchering animals, like blood and guts. Since the slaughterhouse closed in the 1890s it's widely speculated that satanic cult activity took place in the basement of the building. That's going to be a no for me!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Now Bobby Mackey's Music World is a popular honky tonk bar that draws in crowds from all over. The venue is said to be haunted, and there have been many stories of paranormal experiences inside the walls of the nightclub.

Join an Overnight Ghost Hunt at Bobby Mackey's Music World

If the legends surrounding Bobby Mackey's Music World aren't enough to keep you away, then you may be interested in an overnight event hosted by Ghost Hunts USA. The overnight investigation will take place on February 12th, 2023 from 8:30 PM to 3:00 AM.

Canva/ Google Maps Canva/ Google Maps loading...

Here is what Ghost Hunts USA has to say about Bobby Mackey's Music World:

Testimonies of a former caretaker that resided in the apartment upstairs speak of demonic possession. The incident was so harrowing that the Church intervened and performed an exorcism in the club! Patron’s of Bobby Mackey’s have reported experiencing suffocating heat, flying trashcans and hearing a man chanting in Latin, “Die game, die game.” (English translation: dying well/good) Janet Mackey (Bobby’s wife) claimed to have been overcome by the scent of roses in the basement (associated with the ghost of Johanna and her perfume), grabbed around the waist, picked up, thrown down and pushed down the stairs by force by something that resembled sketches of murderer Alonzo Walling, screaming, “Get out! Get out!” After this traumatic experience, she refused to set foot in the club.

During the event, you'll have access to seances, ghost-hunting vigils, and access to trigger objects, and EMF readers. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, you can find tickets, here.