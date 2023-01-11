You Can Book Your Spot in This Indiana Nuclear Bunker

In the event that something catastrophic happens to Earth, there is a nuclear bunker located right here in Indiana.

We have all seen catastrophic/natural disaster movies where people are trying to escape an asteroid by fleeing to large underground bunkers, hoping to survive the fallout. A few examples of these movies include 2012, Greenland, and Deep Impact. It wasn't until the other day, while listening to a podcast about end-of-the-world scenarios, that I discovered that one of those bunkers is actually located right here in Indiana. I mean it makes sense given that we are known as "The Crossroads of America".

Indiana Nuclear Bunker

In the event that a comet/asteroid was to hit Earth, or perhaps we ever see a nuclear war, a company called Vivos, has created a few underground bunkers, one of which is located here in Indiana, and I'd be willing to bet that you didn't know we had one of these here. Indiana is actually an ideal location for one of these bunkers because its location is far from any known nuclear targets, strategically located a safe distance away from the New Madrid fault line, the Mississippi River, and all oceans that might cause submersion as a result of a tsunami-type event. The Indiana location is also surrounded by excellent farming, fishing, hunting, and water resources.

According to the website:

Vivos Indiana is a one of the most fortified, nuclear hardened shelters within our network, located within a one-day drive from anywhere in the Midwest and the Eastern seaboard of America. Built during the Cold War to withstand a 20 megaton blast, within just a few miles, this impervious underground complex accommodates up to 80 people, for a minimum of one year of fully autonomous survival, without needing to return to the surface.

This place looks nice too. They have everything that you could possibly need in this shelter. All you have to bring is clothing and your medications. They have literally thought of everything else.

Vivos has not disclosed where exactly in the state the bunker is located. This makes sense because if everyone knew where it was, it would become overcrowded in the event that something catastrophic would occur. For a while, the bunker was completely sold out. However, according to the website, there are a few spaces available at Vivos Indiana due to "member relocations and family changes." If you're curious how much a spot in this Indiana bunker will run you...$35,000 per person. However, the website also says that they do offer deep discounts for those with special skills in the shelter.

You can learn more about the Vivos Indiana Bunker by clicking here.

