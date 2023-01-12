Evansville Turns Blue April 1, 2023 The Smurfs Great Escape Immersive Experience

This is not an April Fool's Prank! You really can help save The Smurfs .

If you are a parent of a teen or younger kids, this is a good time to educate them about one of the most iconic animated series ever created. I'm talking about The Smurfs!

Treasured Collectable Keepsake

Somehow I have protected my Smurfette since the early 80s. I've moved around ten times, and she's probably the oldest keepsake that I still have. Why did Tracy give up his only Smurfette? I assume that I just irritated him, and he gave it to me, so I would stop asking!

Scroll down to hear the Smurfette story from Tracy Wilkerson himself.

attachment-smurfette loading...

Paint Evansville Blue and Safe The Smurfs

I've seen different events by CluedUp Games but I didn't really look into how they work until I saw The Smurfs Great Escape game. It is a lot like Pokémon Go, but it's only available to those with tickets and it's on a certain day and time.

Looking for an exciting adventure with your family and friends? Save the Smurfs from the evil wizard Gargamel at this immersive new escape-room-style experience. On Saturday, April the 1st, 2023, the streets of Evansville, IN will be transforming into a unique outdoor scavenger hunt. Solve puzzles, complete challenges, and join hundreds of other teams as you race against the clock to save the Smurfs.

THE GREAT SMURF ESCAPE CLUED UP GAMES THE GREAT SMURF ESCAPE CLUED UP GAMES loading...

An interactive outdoor escape-room style experience suitable for both adults and children

outdoor escape-room style experience suitable for both adults and children This is a unique outdoor experience that unfolds exclusively via the CluedUp Games app

The Smurfs Great Escape Official Trailer

Get our free mobile app

Tracy Wilkerson has known me since first grade. Somehow, I was able to talk him into giving me his Smurfette toy. I think she was pretty hard to find unless you happened to get a Happy Meal during her week at McDonald's.

Read More: Alice in Wonderland Virtual Escape Room Game Coming to Evansville

The Best Animated Shorts on Disney+ Can’t find time for a feature-length cartoon? Check out these great shorts streaming on Disney+.

10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And Sets