A Band of Strangers Travel From FL to TN After Flight Cancelation

Planes, trains, and automobiles in the format of a large passenger van...? After a Frontier Airline flight was canceled a group of perfect strangers forged their path to their East Tennessee destination.

Stranded in Orlando, Florida

Orlando is home to the "Happiest Place on Earth," however despite that, there were multiple upset travelers. They were trying to get from A to B when they were left stranded at Orlando Airport. This came after a Frontier flight had to be canceled after multiple delays. As stated by one of the passengers, Frontier doesn't have outgoing flights daily and it would be another three days before another flight could take off. Something had to be done as many people had an urgent need to get home promptly.

To Knoxville, Tennessee

One of the would-be Frontier passengers, named Story, suggested a rental van and traverse by car. So that is what was done, the normally 8-hour drive ended up taking closer to 12 Story had commented to the press, "I feel like it took us forever to get back."

Story had gone on to say that it turned into quite the adventure as everyone had their own story for their reason of travel. The spontaneous road trip would go on to be documented on TikTok and ended up going viral with over 4 million views and counting. After a few stops along the way, mostly to refuel they returned the rental van to their destination and parted ways.

“Because we're all kind of like friends by the end of it," she said. "You have to be, to be strapped in a van that long.” Story was quoted saying.

Nothing like a story of strangers coming together with a common goal, to get home. Around the holidays, a happy news story brings a sense of happiness to most in this crazy world.