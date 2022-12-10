180 New Laws Coming To Illinois for 2023 – What You Need To Know

From education to public safety, and agriculture and labor there are 180 new laws for Illinois that go into effect on January 1, 2023.

Get our free mobile app

The biggest law change is that of the SAFE-T Act which states:

judges have a heightened discretion to release or detain defendants awaiting trial based on their threat to public safety or likelihood to flee or obstruct justice.

It also requires police officers to increase their training and every single officer will have to have a body camera on them by the year 2025. The new bill changes the way the state's current cash-bail system works for those who can't post bail.

Another new law starting up in 2023 effects changes to employee sick leave. Senate Bill 0645 allows employees to use sick leave for family members (like a child) and still get paid for the day.

Current and new members of any school board in Illinois will now receive training on “trauma-informed practices.”

The training regarding trauma-informed practices for students and staff required by this section must include information that is relevant to and within the scope of the duties of a school board member.

Every year we all know that there are going to be a few new laws that start in the new year, but 180? How is someone supposed to know all of these "new" laws? I guess the big ones we will all be informed about and the little ones will come. A full list of all 180 new laws can be found here.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.