An Illinois McDonalds Is Hiring Young Teens And People Are Freaking Out

Many businesses and restaurants are still struggling with finding employees. Right now, if someone is desperate to find a job, full or part-time, there are plenty of options. In some cases, some businesses may even hire on the spot. The bottom line is there are jobs out there for the young, the old, and the in-between.

The positions available may not be what some workers prefer but income is better than no income. This is something that should be taught at a young age. How young? When the kids start asking for more and more material things they don't necessarily need. Another good time to teach this is when kids are approaching the time when they get their driver's license.

"There are child labor laws."

Back in the 1830s, child labor provisions were put in place to "ensure that when young people work, the work is safe and does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities.", according to the US Department of Labor.

I might be wrong but I figured most adults are aware of when young teenagers could legally work in their state, especially if they grew up there. I guess I'm wrong because some people are freaking out over an Illinois McDonald's marquee.

"Now Hiring 14 Yr Olds"

Grab the pitchforks, write up the signs, and get ready to raise hell? Sounds a little extreme but it's the vibe from some after they read the hiring note on the sign of a McDonald's in Belvidere, Illinois. Some of the comments were nothing short of unnecessary and ridiculous.

Before the comments (which not all are bad), here is with Illinois law says about hiring under the age of 16.

Work permits or employment certificates must be obtained from your local school for all minors 14 and 15 years of age before beginning work. 820 ILCS 205/9-12.

Further,

A 14 or 15 year old minor may NOT work: - before 7 a.m.after 7 p.m. - between Labor Day and June 1. - after 9 p.m. June 1 through Labor Day. - more than 8 hours when combining school and work hours. - more than 24 hours during school weeks. - more than 48 hours during non-school weeks. - more than six days per week.

Brace yourself, some of these comments may cause major eye rolls.

There are child labor laws, you're correct. There's no reason to be scared.

A little dramatic, don't you think?

How does politics relate to hiring teens for jobs?

Such a sad comment.

Is that factual, a matter of opinion, or what pop culture refers to as a "Karen?"

I guess offering jobs to teens and keeping them off the streets is a poopy thing to do.

This is one of the more sensible comments, this person gets it.

You can read more of the comments here.

