Do All People Suck? An Illinois Fast Food Worker Proves It’s Not True

I think we, as a society, take customer service workers for granted. I also think we don't cut them enough slack. I especially feel bad for the "front lines" of fast food, the worker at the counter, and at the drive-thru window.

If there's a mistake with the order they are the first to feel the wrath. If the line isn't moving fast enough, they get blamed. And, if they have the least of an attitude, we get annoyed. Can you blame them? They are supposed to have a smile on their face 24/7 while dealing with hangry impatient customers.

KARENs EVERYWHERE

I apologize to anyone reading this who happens to be named Karen unless you're a "Karen." It seems like the number of people who are unpleasant, think they're in charge, considering themselves perfect, up in everyone else's business, or (as I like to say) suck at life, has multiplied more than we can count.

But, despite how often we spot someone like this in public or on social media, there are plenty of us pleasant people out there. In fact, a Belvidere, Illinois woman shared a story that proves not everyone sucks.

In a social media post in a Belvidere group, Kimberly J. recounted a positive and pleasant experience while rolling through the town's Taco Bell.

She explained the normal routine involves someone taking her order, collecting her payment, handing over the food, and that's it. Typically, there is rare a "please" or "thank you." (Her words, not mine.)

Well, tonight the young man working the drive-thru at Taco Bell was so polite. He asked how my day was and said please and thank you and did so much more than just take my money. It was so refreshing for once to hear that.

Many will agree with Kim that, while it might not be a formal part of training an employee, it should be.

The kids nowadays are not being taught manners and how to respect others. That should definitely be part of the job description and it's not.

Kim wishes she knew the employee's name because he definitely deserves a good review.

I wish I would have gotten his name, but I would like to commend the young man working the drive-thru at Taco Bell and thank him for brightening up my night!!

Whoever this young man is, kudos to him. His effortless politeness created a memorable, positive experience for a customer.

