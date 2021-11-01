Hey, it's 2021, a lot of us hit up Grubhub for the convenient food we love. Sometimes, that deliciousness comes at a price.

bondarillia

In 2019, 18 of the 20 most expensive restaurants in Illinois were in Chicago, which is no surprise.

At the bottom of the list was Les Nomades at $80 a person, on average. At the top of the list was Alinea at a whopping $355 per person. That price actually fluctuates. The caveat is it's a 4-to-5-hour dining experience that involves an 18-course meal.

liveo stock images

Truth be told, you'll likely never find me inside either of those restaurants or any on the list, that's too boujee for me.

I'm sure the case behind this Northern Illinois' $1,300 pizza but it must be a mistake. It has to be.

irman

Someone shared a screenshot of a Grubhub order for a restaurant in Belvidere, Illinois called Firebox, on Facebook.

The prices for most of their pizzas are fair, except for one, a $1,300 Margherita pizza.

Ingram Publishing

What?! Does that Margherita pizza have flakes of gold on it? Is it some uber-rare crust? How can this be?

Jamie Coppernoll via Facebook

Ok, clearly there is some sort of error here, but imagine if you had ordered that pizza without closely looking at the price.

It's been a long time since I've ordered through Grubhub so my question is what would have happened if someone order that pizza? Would they be charged that price? Can you imagine?

Get our free mobile app

Now You See It, Now You Don't

I grabbed the Grubhub app and searched for Firebox and scrolled through the pizzas and it appears to have been fixed. Their Margherita pizza is actually only $11 and not $1,300.

Grubhub App

Let this be a lesson to always double-check your online order.

I wonder if any of these If you are anywhere between the Illinois/Wisconsin border and into the deep suburbs of Chicago, this list is for you.