Driver Surprised by Squirrel Scarfing Pizza Slice on a Roof

Squirrels will eat everything and anything they can get their hand/paws on. Don't believe me? A driver just dropped video of one of these critters completely scarfing a whole slice of pizza by himself on a nearby roof.

There's no explanation of exactly where this went down...or in this case, up. With absolutely no backstory, a driver dropped a quick video of a squirrel who had taken someone's dinner and that's pretty much it. There's no location given. It could be one of our local buildings for all I know.

The comments on the YouTube share are already classics. Here are some personal favorites:

extreme dee - "Teenage Mutant Ninja Squirrels"

Benjamin Martin - "someone get that squirrel a beer (or soda if he's underage)."

Swishor - "The squirrel said “it was not delivery it’s digiorno”

Asking4MeBartender - "Meat eating squirrels. Now we're really screwed"

Yes, I suppose there are deeper subjects I could be exploring online this weekend, but honestly I'd prefer pizza-eating squirrels to the serious stuff. Teenage Mutant Ninja Squirrels. I LOVE IT.